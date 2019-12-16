Children’s Wisconsin temporarily keeping kids under 12 from visiting hospital patients

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — Children under the age of 12-years-old will not be able to visit any inpatient care areas at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin hospitals in Milwaukee and Fox Valley hospitals.

According to Mike Gutzeit, MD, Chief Medical Officer, this policy is intended “to help prevent the spread of the influenza virus and other viral illnesses, and to protect the health of our patients, families and staff, Children’s Wisconsin is implementing an annual temporary visitor restriction at both our Milwaukee and Fox Valley hospitals (as well as the Surgicenter).”

The policy goes into effect on Wednesday, December 18. This does not include clinic appointments or Emergency Department visits.

Children’s Wisconsin says te flu season has begun and “we want to implement this restriction in advance of any increase of viral illnesses in our community.”

This restriction only applies to visitors. Families with children under the age of 12 years may still seek medical attention in one of the clinics, Urgent Care locations, or Emergency Department.

Officials say the restriction will be assessed regularly to determine how long it will be in place. Updates will be provided at Children’s Wisconsin’s website.