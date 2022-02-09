OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A chili cook-off was held Sunday to find a few of the greatest local recipes and also help some animals in need.

The Bare Bones Brewery in Oshkosh held the chili challenge and around twenty contestants showed up to compete for the coveted titles of Hottest Chili and Best Chili.

Organizers say voting was open to the public and a $20 donation gave guests access to unlimited samples of chili and two beers to wash it down.

Chili at the 2022 Bare Bones Brewery chili cook-off in Oshkosh.

Contestants dolling out chili at the 2022 Bare Bones Brewery chili cook-off in Oshkosh.

Patti Dringoli, the owner of the brewery, says the cause for the cook-off is very important. “We do this because we like to raise funds for Saving Sully Dog Rescue,” she explained.

“It’s a really good way to get our name out there because we’re really in need of fosters right now. We’re foster-based so having our name with a brewery that’s based around dogs helps us put our name out there,” said Amber Bose, the secretary for Saving Sully.

Bob and Jennifer Dreikosen, 2020 Best Chili winners.

The winners for Best Chili say this is their second time entering the cook-off and it was a wonderful experience being back. “It feels really good. There’s a lot of good chilies, a lot of great people, a lot of just kind words. Everybody had wonderful products,” said Bob Dreikosen.

A good chunk of the proceeds from the event went toward the dog rescue. Bose says funds will mainly be used for canine medical expenses.

“And [funds] will go toward heartworm cases, dogs that maybe need to be spayed or neutered, and dogs that have certain needs,” added Bose.