Chilly temperatures do not stop Green Bay’s ‘Hydro Helpers’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After bundling up, 7-year-old Mya Seymour, heads outside to clear snow from her chosen fire hydrant.

Mya is part of the Hydro Helpers program with the Green Bay Fire Department (GBFD). The program is used to help remove snow from fire hydrants which can save firefighters precious minutes.

Mya says she joined the program because she likes helping people, and keeping her community safe.

“I been cleaning by the fire hydrant which helps them get to it faster so they don’t need to step into the snow,” says Mya.

The GBFD even posted a picture of Mya completing the snow removal around her fire hydrant.

According to the GBFD’s website, the program is intended to keep children’s interest throughout the winter months. The children receive a certificate of completion in the summer as well as an invitation to an ice cream social.

For those who are interested in signing up for the program can click here.