Chilton Area Community Foundation awards over $25,000 in grants

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Chilton Area Community Foundation announced over $25,000 in grants were awarded to eight nonprofit organizations.

According to officials, $28,300 in grants from the Chilton Area Community Foundation Fund were awarded, and through the annual January competitive grant cycle, the eight nonprofit organizations were chosen.

The following organizations were selected:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Central Wisconsin $1,500 to support operational expenses for the School Buddies mentoring program.

Brillion Nature Study Center Association $5,000 to help fund a new stationary boardwalk and marsh platform to be installed just above water level to provide an outdoor classroom for wetland-based programs.

Chilton Athletic Club $5,000 to help fund the cost of the grilling structure for the Woelfel Grill Haus Memorial project.

City of Chilton Fire Department $4,000 toward the purchase of new wireless tablets to aid in fire inspections, investigations, incident pre-plans, vehicle extraction and apparatus inspections.

Crossfire Ranch $2,000 to support the Crossfire Ranch Spurs youth mentoring program.

Happy Hour Nursery School of Chilton $800 to support the purchase of literacy materials for the family lending library.

LEAVEN, Inc. $5,000 will provide direct financial assistance for emergency housing and utilities to struggling Chilton households.

New Hope Center $5,000 will help toward the construction of a new wheelchair-accessible entryway for a group home in Chilton.



The Chilton Area Community Foundation was founded in 2001 with a mission to enhance the quality of life for the people of the greater Chilton area, according to officials.