CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders and firefighters in Chilton hiked a half mile into the swamp to rescue a man who fell in the woods on Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post by the Chilton Fire Department, authorities shared some details about the challenging rescue that took place near Jefferson Road in the Chilton area.

Officials say that first responders and medics made a half-mile hike into the swamp to find the man who was reported to be ‘conscious with orthopedic injuries.’

According to the post, the patient was carried out of the swamp to an ambulance in a stokes basket by firefighters where he was later transported to a hospital for treatment. Air medical transport was requested but no helicopters were available, authorities say.

Utility vehicles were also used but became stuck in the swamp.

Overall, it took about 90 minutes to get the man back to the road.

This was a man and women power-intensive rescue, to say the least. Captain Randy Bratz and New Holstein Assistant Chief Keith Price did a nice job of coordinating the rescue efforts. Chilton First Responders and ACH Medics controlled the patient’s pain and prepped him to be carried out to the ambulance. Strong work by all! Chilton Fire Department

The Chilton Fire Department was assisted by the New Holstein and Stockbridge Firefighters with Utility Vehicles and personnel. Ascension Calumet Ambulance and the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department also assisted on the scene.