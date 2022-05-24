FOREST, Wis. (WFRV) – A fatal Monday afternoon crash in Fond du Lac County involved a motorcycle and a dump truck.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on May 23 around 11 a.m., a 9-1-1 call came in about a two-vehicle crash on CTH G at Chickadee Drive. The crash happened in the Township of Forest.

Officials say that a dump truck was trying to make a left turn to go west onto Chickadee Drive when a motorcycle tried to pass. The motorcycle reportedly hit the rear driver’s side tires of the dump truck.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as a 67-year-old man from Chilton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck, a 61-year-old man from Eden, was reportedly not injured.

CTH G was closed for about one hour. The crash is still under investigation.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.