GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Chilton man is facing prison time after pleading guilty to smuggling guns to Australia.

Officials say 59-year-old Andy Huebschmann admitted to manufacturing numerous firearms and firearm parts for a criminal and gun enthusiast in Australia.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Huebschmann did not have an export license and some of the firearms are illegal in Australia.

Huebschmann now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced in early November.