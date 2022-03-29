CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have released the cause of death of two people who were found dead inside a residence in Chilton.

According to the Chilton Police Department, the final Autopsy Report was received regarding the deaths of 78-year-old Judith Mastrocola and 54-year-old Matthew Moore.

The Chief Medical Examiner determined that Judith and Matthew both died from a single gunshot wound. Authorities say that based on evidence and interviewing witnesses that Moore shot and killed his mother and then killed himself.

The Chilton Police Department says they do not feel the public is in any danger at this time. The original incident happened back in January.

No additional information was provided at this time, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.