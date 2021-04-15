FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Chilton Police warn of scam involving a loved one needing to be bailed out of jail

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Chilton Police Department is trying to identify those involved in a money scam where victims are asked to bail a loved one out of jail.

According to the Chilton Police, the scammer gives detailed information about the loved one and then transfers the victim to another party that advised the victim to take money out of their bank account. Once the victim has the money the scammers send someone to the residence to collect the cash.

Authorities say that a suspect who collected money from a victim was a Hispanic male with black hair and was wearing a black face mask. The mode of transportation is unknown as the victim did not see a vehicle in the area.

Anyone with information should contact the Chilton Police Department at 920-8849-4855.

