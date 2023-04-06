CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Chilton Public School District broke ground on the first of its several projects approved by voters back in April 2022.

District officials, staff, students, and representatives from Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction celebrated the beginning of the $19.3 million project, which kicks off with the development of a new athletic complex.

“Our administration, staff, students, and the entire Chilton community are excited for these projects to begin, starting with our new athletic complex,” said Susan Kaphingst, Chilton School District Superintendent. “The enhancements and additions that have been approved will allow us to offer our students superior learning and athletic spaces, now and for generations to come.”

Chilton High School Athletic Complex Groundbreaking (Photo Credit: Hoffman Planning Design & Construction Inc.)

Additional referendum projects, which will begin at a later date, include an addition with new classrooms and renovations to the elementary school, traffic flow improvements, and District-wide site and building enhancements. All projects are expected to conclude prior to the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

“The start of construction is really an opportunity to congratulate the Chilton Public School District and the entire community on their steadfast commitment to create enhanced educational and athletic spaces and venues where their students can continue to grow and excel,” said Matt McGregor, Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction’s senior project manager. “Hoffman is proud to be collaborating with the District and serve as their trusted design and construction partner.”

The athletic complex is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.