CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) -After 133 days of construction, the Chilton High School Athletic Complex is complete.

The project began in April and cost more than $19 million dollars to build.

The stands were filling up fast for the start of football season Thursday night.

They can now seat 2,200, and to mark the occasion, the game was free against the Critivitz Wolverines.

The team used to have to get on a bus to play games at Morrisey Park down the road, so the superintendent says that this new kind of home-field advantage is not going unnoticed by the students and staff.

“Over the course of the summer, we would be like, gosh, I can’t believe it’s really going to happen,” Superintendent Sue Kaphingst told Local 5’s Timothy Littau. “Tonight is going to be very nice and sweet and memorable for us.”

Representatives and students from Chilton Public Schools and Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc. took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony before the game.

They were also hosting tours of the complex before the players hit the field.