Chippewa tribes blast Wisconsin wolf hunt, say it was about killing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Wisconsin wildlife officials opened an abbreviated wolf season Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, complying with a court order to start the hunt immediately rather than wait until November. The hunt will run through Sunday, Feb. 28 across six management zones. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chippewa tribal officials in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan are blasting the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for allowing state-licensed wolf hunters to blow past their quota in just four days last month.

Hunters killed 216 wolves, nearly double their quota of 119 animals.

The Chippewa view the wolf as sacred and oppose hunting the animal.

John D. Johnson, chairman of the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Voigt Intertribal Task Force, told Mazina’igan, the commission’s quarterly newsletter, that the state didn’t consult with the tribes before launching the hunt during spring, when female wolves are typically pregnant. H

e said wolf pelts are in bad shape this time of year which means the hunt was all about killing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

De Pere sophomore Kennedy Martin settling in and turning heads

High School Sports Xtra - Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

Brian Butch on Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh baseball opens with sweep of Finlandia

FC Wisconsin helps athletes juggle club and high school soccer