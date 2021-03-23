Chippewa tribes blast Wisconsin wolf hunt, say it was about killing

FILE – This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Wisconsin wildlife officials opened an abbreviated wolf season Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, complying with a court order to start the hunt immediately rather than wait until November. The hunt will run through Sunday, Feb. 28 across six management zones. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chippewa tribal officials in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan are blasting the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for allowing state-licensed wolf hunters to blow past their quota in just four days last month.

Hunters killed 216 wolves, nearly double their quota of 119 animals.

The Chippewa view the wolf as sacred and oppose hunting the animal.

John D. Johnson, chairman of the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Voigt Intertribal Task Force, told Mazina’igan, the commission’s quarterly newsletter, that the state didn’t consult with the tribes before launching the hunt during spring, when female wolves are typically pregnant. H

e said wolf pelts are in bad shape this time of year which means the hunt was all about killing.