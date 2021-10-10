GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Choo, Choo!: All aboard the Great Pumpkin Train in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All aboard the Great Pumpkin Train!

The National Railroad Museum was busy getting into the Halloween Spirit on Saturday as the Great Pumpkin Tran rolled into the station to shuttle eager passengers to and from the Pumpkin Patch.

During the event, visitors enjoyed food and beverages on top of a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, including Pumpkin Bag Toss, Potato Sack Race, Spider Ball, Candy Corn Ring Toss, Balloon Animals, Fall Craft Stations, Children’s Hay Bale Maze, and a 7-Up Coloring Contest.

And if you happened to miss the train and want to catch the next one, the Great Pumpkin Train will be back up and running on October 16 at the National Railroad Museum, located on 2285 South Broadway, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be an admission fee of $15 per person for adults and children ages 2 and older.

Organizers note The Great Pumpkin Train will leave the depot at the following times on Oct. 16.:

  • 9:15 a.m.
  • 10:15 a.m.
  • 11:15 a.m.
  • 12:15 p.m.
  • 1:15 p.m.
  • 2:15 p.m.
  • 3:15 p.m.
  • 4:15 p.m.

