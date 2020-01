US singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton performs onstage at the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2019. – The 2019 MusiCares honor US singer-songwriter Dolly Parton as the Person Of The Year. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Chris Stapleton has announced he will headline Summerfest on June 30 with special guest Sheryl Crow as part of his “All-American Road Show.”

Tickets will be for sale to the public on February 7 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and the venue box office.

Stapleton joins fellow headliners Justin Bieber and Dave Matthews Band.

Summerfest runs from June 24 to July 5.