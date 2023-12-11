OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After being appointed acting police chief in June 2022 after Chief Kurt Leibold took another job on campus, Chris Tarmann was officially sworn in as the newest police chief for UW-Oshkosh.

Tarmann, who was hired as a UW-Oshkosh police officer in 2008, spoke on the desire to make a difference in the community during his swearing-in ceremony on December 7.

“As members of the UWO police department, we are entrusted with a unique privilege, the opportunity to make a profound impact on the lives of those we serve,” said Tarmann. “Every moment we spend in our roles carries significance. From the simplest interactions to the most complex situations, each encounter provides us with the chance to make a difference. It is through the unwavering commitment to excellence in these moments that you get to build your legacy.”

After graduating from the criminal justice program at Fox Valley Technical College in 2005, Tarmann worked at several agencies before coming to UW-Oshkosh. He completed his bachelor’s degree in human services at UW-Oshkosh in 2014. He graduated in 2021 from the Wisconsin Command College, an in-residence, six-week nationally accredited leadership and development training program.

Tarmann vowed to be the best person he could be, to always listen to community feedback, and to maintain accountability through the department to ensure a strong vision for the future of the UW-Oshkosh Police Department.

“The role of a police officer is one of the highest honors one can hold in our society,” Tarmann stated. “It is a role that requires us to be the guardians of peace, protectors of justice, and beacons of hope for those who may not have anyone left to give them hope.”

Tarmann is the sixth police chief in the UW-Oshkosh Police Department’s proud history.