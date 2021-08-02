Chris Young to return to Resch Center on November 18

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For as little as $25 people can get tickets to see Chris Young at the Resch Center on November 18.

Mitchell Tenpenny will be joining Chris Young as well as special guest Callista Clark. Young will bring his Famous Friends Tour 2021 to the Resch Center.

According to officials, the concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale starting August 6.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased multiple ways including:

800-895-0071

The Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center

Resch Center’s website

Clark is a 17-year-old and recently performed for the first time on national television during Live with Kelly & Ryan.