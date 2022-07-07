Images Courtesy of Lifest – Oshkosh, WI

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the nation’s largest Christian music festivals has begun in Oshkosh this afternoon.

Lifest is a four-day festival that runs from July 7 to July 10 and features over 100 acts on 7 stages.

Known as ‘the party with a purpose,’ this family-friendly event is sure to have music and activities to keep people of all ages entertained.

Lifest has entertainment that includes plenty of musical performances, speakers and seminars, a Ferris wheel, plenty of food options, and a ‘KidZone’ with inflatables and a petting zoo.

“It’s really nice to see a lot of youth get together and put their devices down and interact with one another,” said the Festival Director of Lifest, John Dougherty. “There are things going on all over the grounds, all 110 acres are utilized for either camping or for the fair or stages or music or activities.”

In its 23rd year, Lifest takes place at the Sunnyview Expo Center, where roughly 30,000 people from across the country are expected each day.

While Lifest fills 4 days full of music and ministry, Life Promotions fills the other 361 days of the year with life-changing school programs and outreach events. More than 500,000 people are impacted by Life Promotions programs and events each year. Lifest.com

For a full list of all of Lifest’s events, click here.