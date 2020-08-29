GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Christmas comes early in Green Bay, ‘Ride with Lights’ event dashes through the road

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in Green Bay as residents trailed behind Santa’s sleigh on Saturday during the annual “Ride with Lights” event.

Officers, state patrol, and sheriff`s deputies around Northeast Wisconsin led the way with a variety of vehicles ranging from motorcycles, muscle cars, vintage cars, and luxury rides following close behind.

The event, which began in 2016, is meant to show support for law enforcement agencies while simultaneously raising money to help those in need around the community.

Officials say the money raised during the event will be used to purchase gift cards for officers on patrol to give to those in need this Christmas season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

