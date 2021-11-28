Christmas & Culture: Ol’ St. Nick visits Belgian Heritage Center in Door Co.

NAMUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Ole’ Saint Nicolas paid a quick visit to a community center in Namur on Saturday.

The Belgian Heritage Center (BHC) welcomed visitors to its center on Saturday to enjoy the spirit of Christmas all while learning more about Belgian heritage and culture.

During the event, guests were able to enjoy exhibits, oral history videos, and a historic photo kiosk, as well as see the historic costume worn by a local Saint Nick.

BHC officials explain that the tradition of Saint Nick is important to their culture as it stems way back in time when a wealthy man in Belgium would give back to the less fortunate while watching over children to make sure they behaved.

“It was really just another example of Belgian culture where it combines a little bit of religion, a little bit of fun, a little bit of family, and certainly community,” shared Sandy Orsted Treasurer Belgian Heritage Center.

And that’s not all the BHC offers. Guests at the BHC also got to get a jumpstart on their Christmas shopping. BHC staff note that while they do have a variety of merchandise and discounts available, they also have one new item that residents won’t be able to find anywhere else: St. Nicholas figure in dark or milk Belgian chocolate, made by BE Chocolat!

For more information on how you can book a visit to the Belgian Heritage Center and/or buy a tasty Saint Nick’s made of sweet Belgian chocolate, click here.