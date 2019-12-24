Christmas Eve Mass 2019 livestream to begin at 9 p.m.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Christmas Eve Mass from St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay returns to WFRV on-air and online.

For those not able to get to church or are out of the area, you can watch Christmas Eve Mass in full starting at 9 p.m.

ON-AIR: Those in Northeast Wisconsin will be able to watch mass live on Local 5.

ONLINE: For those not near a TV or living outside of Northeast Wisconsin, you will be able to stream Christmas Eve Mass live on www.WeAreGreenBay.com beginning precisely at 9 p.m.

This story will be updated with the livestream player as mass begins, so feel free to bookmark this page and set an alarm for 9 o’clock. If you don’t see the streaming player at 9, please refresh this page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories