Christmas Eve Mass 2019 livestream to begin at 9 p.m.

(WFRV) – Christmas Eve Mass from St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay returns to WFRV on-air and online.

For those not able to get to church or are out of the area, you can watch Christmas Eve Mass in full starting at 9 p.m.

ON-AIR: Those in Northeast Wisconsin will be able to watch mass live on Local 5.

ONLINE: For those not near a TV or living outside of Northeast Wisconsin, you will be able to stream Christmas Eve Mass live on www.WeAreGreenBay.com beginning precisely at 9 p.m.

This story will be updated with the livestream player as mass begins, so feel free to bookmark this page and set an alarm for 9 o’clock. If you don’t see the streaming player at 9, please refresh this page.