Christmas is saved! The Grinch ‘caught’ in Winnebago County

WINCHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County were able to thwart the Grinch’s plans to steal Christmas and take the troublemaker into custody.

The Winchester Fire Department had a series of posts chronicling the Grinch’s exploits across the town. The Grinch was spotted at a local Kwik Trip, a local restaurant (to the chagrin of some of the patrons) and was even pictured trying to steal Christmas.

However, the Winchester Fire Department, with a little help from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, was able to catch the Grinch.

Photo courtesy of Winchester Fire Department

Following the Grinch getting taken into custody, a parade featuring Santa toured the Town of Winchester.

Photos and information about the Grinch’s escapades can be found on the Winchester Fire Department’s Facebook page.