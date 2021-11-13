Christmas wreath jubilee begins in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- It’s looking more and more like the holiday season as new lights and other festive displays pop up in downtown Green Bay.

One of those displays will bring holiday joy this season to a very special group of people.

For the Haworth family, the wreath display inside the window of 301 N. Washington St. (the old Children’s Museum) is deeply personal.

“I understand what they are going through and hopefully this makes them feel just a little bit better,” says Justin Haworth.

Justin is a cancer survivor. This year he and his family sponsored one of the wreaths which will be delivered to a local person battling cancer after they are done being displayed in the window on Dec. 1. The Haworth family says they are going to make the delivery themselves.

“We’re going to dress up as Mr. and Mrs Claus and then our two little elves here and we’re thrilled to bring a little bit of joy into a family’s life,” says Erin Haworth.

It’s all part of Ribbon of Hope’s Christmas wreath jubilee. There are 81 wreaths and each one has a sponsor and designer. Each wreath is different and has all kinds of themes from the Grinch to superheroes to animals.

“This is a community based event and our goal is to bring people downtown and hopefully they’ll make it a family event and they’ll take in all the other beautiful displays,” says Pahnke.

Ribbon of Hope is a local organization that is normally focused on helping breast cancer patients, but the wreath fundraiser is going to help people battling all types of cancer. Ribbon of Hope is a 100 percent volunteer organization and $.97 out of every dollar donated goes directly to aid recipients in Brown, Oconto and Kewaunee counties.

