SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A minor fire broke out in Sheboygan on Tuesday at a local church.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of Washington Avenue for a report of suspicious circumstances.

When officers arrived, they say they found two 2-gallon gas containers left at the scene. They believe that someone had started the fire in the kitchen.

There were no reported injuries, but the kitchen did sustain minor damage from the fire.

Further investigation led officers to the identification of a 32-year-old Sheboygan man, who was taken into custody for the incident.

The man is expected to be charged with Arson and those charges will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office.