Churches in Brown County adjust to help those hoping to attend in-person services

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) With the Christmas season upon us, area churches are preparing to welcome in the faithful. Local 5’s Kris Schuller shows us how they’re adjusting operations to allow those who want an in-person service to attend safely.

At St. Paul Lutheran Church in Green Bay the last nine months have brought many changes.

“We’ve got social distancing at church and everyone is wearing a mask. All of our services are live streamed and we try to do it in a professional way,” said Pastor Nathan Nass.

And now with Christmas near Pastor Nass says more adjustments are being made, the reality of trying to cope during a pandemic.

“We of course want as many people to come as possible, because in this pandemic people need peace and joy from Jesus. At the same time, we don’t want to be a place where people get sick,” Nass said.

Pastor Nass says this year they are adding services and capping attendance to about 100 or less.

“Christmas Eve we usually have two services. We’re going to have four. Christmas Day we usually have one and we’re going to have two,” said Nass. “We’ve been adding extra service times, hoping that allows those who are comfortable to come to worship.”

At St. Matthew Catholic Community changes have been made as well; similar pivots because of the coronavirus.

“We have four masses; we normally would have three. And we also add the online mass to encourage people to stay home, if they really want to stay home,” said Father Bob Kabat.

And Father Kabat says masses on Christmas Eve are also starting earlier.

“So that people who do want to come, we have less people at the masses. Divide them up a bit so it’s safer for everybody,” said Kabat.

And celebrating Christmas safely is what all religious leaders want.

“Every day is a blessing from God,” Nass said.

As they make adjustments to keep congregations safe this Christmas season.

“Isn’t that what Christ was born for? That we take care of each other,” said Father Kabat..

St. Paul and St. Matthew both stream their services online and each says viewership has increased since the pandemic began.