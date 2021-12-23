Churches prepare for another COVID-19 Christmas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It is one of the most attended church services during the entire year. Local churches are preparing for a busy Christmas Eve while also working to keep people safe.

“We’re still observing masks. We’re still social distancing,” said Pastor Larry Lange of Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Green Bay.

While northeast Wisconsin continues to be a hot spot for COVID-19, churches are being forced to adapt, once again, for Christmas. This year, they are getting a little more creative. Grace Lutheran does not allow singing during services, but that is not stopping them.

“Our choir director said after the services, let’s finish the service outside by singing outside, so that’s this year’s new twist,” Lange said.

Since COVID-19 is continually changing, Lange says the church holds monthly meetings with a COVID-19 task force to go over what they’re doing and what might need to change.

“We’ve designed services that are safe,” Lange said. “They may not be fun, but they are safe.”

Resurrection Catholic said it is also altering their plans for the holiday.

“We have a 4, 6:30, and 9 o’clock mass,” said Father Tom Reynebeau. “We had decided to do the 4 and 9 already, but because of social distancing we added another mass.”

While Resurrection does not require masks, they are strongly encouraged. The church also understands if it might be too soon for you to return to the pews.

“If you’re not ready to come back to church, with that new virus variant coming out, if you need to stay home, that’s why we livestream,” said Father Reynebeau.

He says it just boils down to personal preference. “Where are you personally? Are you comfortable being with other people in a crowd? We’re going to be in church for about an hour, so are you comfortable with that?”

Most churches have updated their websites and Facebook pages with protocols in place, including any livestreams.