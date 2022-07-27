GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular bakery is being added to the Bay Park Square Mall‘s lineup, as well as three other new stores.

The new stores include two phone and electronic repair shops, MobileXpress and CellFix, an affordable clothing retailer for women, Daily Thread, and a Cinnabon.

“Bay Park Square is excited to welcome a mix of new tenants from clothing to tech services to snacks,” said Tracy Vassallo, General Manager at Bay Park Square. “We believe these additions continue our efforts of offering relevant and desired retail, entertainment, and dining experiences.”

Daily Thread, MobileXpress, and CellFix are now open, and you will be able to enjoy a fresh, gooey Cinnabon in early August.