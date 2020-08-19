Cinnamon Toast Crunch unveils new seasoning coming out September 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting September 1, fans of the popular cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, can sprinkle the cinnamony goodness in any dish they so desire.

According to Sam’s Club, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal brand just dropped a Cinnadust seasoning complete with the cereal’s famous cinnamon-sugar blend, paired with sweet notes of caramel, vanilla and graham flavors.

Sam’s Club says this sweet seasoning will be available exclusively at Sam’s Clubs stores across the nation starting September 1.

