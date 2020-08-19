Cinnamon Toast Crunch unveils new seasoning coming out September 1

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting September 1, fans of the popular cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, can sprinkle the cinnamony goodness in any dish they so desire.

According to Sam’s Club, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal brand just dropped a Cinnadust seasoning complete with the cereal’s famous cinnamon-sugar blend, paired with sweet notes of caramel, vanilla and graham flavors.

Sam’s Club says this sweet seasoning will be available exclusively at Sam’s Clubs stores across the nation starting September 1.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021