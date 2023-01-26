Circle K retail gas station location. Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard and is based in Quebec (Getty)

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area.

The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.

Along with the typical convenience store amenities Circle K stores sell fresh food, 100% sustainably sourced freshly ground coffee, Polar Pop, Froster frozen beverages, and a wide range of other offerings.

“We are very excited to bring the Circle K brand to Green Bay,” said Gary Brant, Vice President of Operations for Circle K’s Northern Tier Business Unit. “We are on a mission to make our customers’ lives a little easier every day, and we look forward to doing that with a great store and fueling experience for our customers in Ashwaubenon and Ledgeview.”

The Ashwaubenon location employs 20 team members and includes eight pumps serving Circle K-branded gasoline and diesel fuel as well as a car wash service.

The Ledgeview location, previously known as a Holiday Stationstore, was already aligned with the Circle K brand experience.

Officials say that the store’s offerings and products have not changed, only the name on the building and canopy as part of an ‘updated brand strategy for the Green Bay market.’