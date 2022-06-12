(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Wisconsin using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,448,778 which is 460% higher than the state average of $258,705.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Wisconsin

#1. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis: 13

#2. Madison: 10

#3. Whitewater-Elkhorn: 3

#4. Appleton: 1

#4. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin: 1

#4. Green Bay: 1

#4. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Bayside

– Typical home value: $472,363

– 1-year price change: +11.0%

– 5-year price change: +39.2%

– Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#29. Dunn

– Typical home value: $478,506

– 1-year price change: +19.4%

– 5-year price change: +52.4%

– Metro area: Madison

#28. Waunakee

– Typical home value: $482,345

– 1-year price change: +15.5%

– 5-year price change: +40.8%

– Metro area: Madison

#27. Genesee

– Typical home value: $483,062

– 1-year price change: +14.2%

– 5-year price change: +42.3%

– Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#26. La Grange

– Typical home value: $490,341

– 1-year price change: +13.4%

– 5-year price change: +47.8%

– Metro area: Whitewater-Elkhorn

#25. Bristol

– Typical home value: $490,733

– 1-year price change: +18.6%

– 5-year price change: +38.0%

– Metro area: Madison

#24. Vienna

– Typical home value: $491,468

– 1-year price change: +12.7%

– 5-year price change: +45.0%

– Metro area: Madison

#23. Hortonia

– Typical home value: $493,010

– 1-year price change: +27.2%

– 5-year price change: +70.2%

– Metro area: Appleton

#22. Berry

– Typical home value: $496,806

– 1-year price change: +10.8%

– 5-year price change: +33.2%

– Metro area: Madison

#21. Rockland

– Typical home value: $501,049

– 1-year price change: +15.9%

– 5-year price change: +47.5%

– Metro area: Green Bay

#20. Ottawa

– Typical home value: $507,082

– 1-year price change: +12.0%

– 5-year price change: +39.1%

– Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#19. Okauchee

– Typical home value: $512,854

– 1-year price change: +14.0%

– 5-year price change: +56.7%

– Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#18. Brighton

– Typical home value: $513,706

– 1-year price change: +13.4%

– 5-year price change: +56.1%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#17. Nashotah

– Typical home value: $517,230

– 1-year price change: +13.8%

– 5-year price change: +40.7%

– Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#16. Middleton

– Typical home value: $522,474

– 1-year price change: +19.0%

– 5-year price change: +47.7%

– Metro area: Madison

#15. Mequon

– Typical home value: $528,051

– 1-year price change: +10.9%

– 5-year price change: +34.1%

– Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#14. Houlton

– Typical home value: $533,469

– 1-year price change: +19.5%

– 5-year price change: +56.7%

– Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

#13. Whitefish Bay

– Typical home value: $549,847

– 1-year price change: +10.2%

– 5-year price change: +41.6%

– Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#12. Elm Grove

– Typical home value: $558,247

– 1-year price change: +13.3%

– 5-year price change: +41.4%

– Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#11. Fontana

– Typical home value: $571,816

– 1-year price change: +19.7%

– 5-year price change: +56.5%

– Metro area: Whitewater-Elkhorn

#10. Merton

– Typical home value: $586,452

– 1-year price change: +15.3%

– 5-year price change: +42.9%

– Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#9. Summit

– Typical home value: $594,728

– 1-year price change: +13.7%

– 5-year price change: +38.7%

– Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#8. Delafield

– Typical home value: $604,176

– 1-year price change: +13.6%

– 5-year price change: +38.4%

– Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#7. Linn

– Typical home value: $611,076

– 1-year price change: +21.7%

– 5-year price change: +59.8%

– Metro area: Whitewater-Elkhorn

#6. Springfield

– Typical home value: $617,126

– 1-year price change: +20.4%

– 5-year price change: +41.4%

– Metro area: Madison

#5. Springdale

– Typical home value: $617,332

– 1-year price change: +18.8%

– 5-year price change: +35.7%

– Metro area: Madison

#4. River Hills

– Typical home value: $732,964

– 1-year price change: +4.0%

– 5-year price change: +12.2%

– Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

#3. Maple Bluff

– Typical home value: $851,047

– 1-year price change: +20.1%

– 5-year price change: +50.1%

– Metro area: Madison

#2. Shorewood Hills

– Typical home value: $917,161

– 1-year price change: +14.4%

– 5-year price change: +39.4%

– Metro area: Madison

#1. Oconomowoc Lake

– Typical home value: $1,448,778

– 1-year price change: +14.4%

– 5-year price change: +39.4%

– Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis