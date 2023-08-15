GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – City Center Lofts, a project by The Gateway Collective, is currently under construction, but officials have already added an additional enhancement to the apartment complex.

After community input, The Gateway Collective says they will be adding skylights to each of the second-floor interior apartments in addition to the oversized skylights that will flood the main corridors and front rooms of interior units with natural light.

“We have listened to community members who expressed concerns and will be adding skylights to the interior units to increase the amount of natural light,” explained Dr. Lexie Wood, Executive Director of The Gateway Collective.

The $16 million project features 72 high-quality units for all income levels and is expected to make a powerful impact on working individuals and families.

New City Center Lofts rendering with the skylights. (The Gateway Collective)

A rendering of City Center Lofts (The Gateway Collective)

A rendering of City Center Lofts (The Gateway Collective)

Several amenities will be offered, such as a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor patio for grilling and gathering, a community room, and even a private loading dock and freight elevator, making moving in and out a breeze.

The Gateway Collective has not released the price for the apartment complex located on Washington Street, but Wood assures future tenants will not have to pay more than 30% of their income level.

“For that workforce population, research shows that when they’re spending too much on their housing-related costs,” explained Wood. “They are not able to save enough money for their kids to go to college, so by bringing attention to that group, we really believe that we can stabilize that population and, in turn, stabilize and strengthen our local economy.”

According to The Gateway Collective’s website, construction for City Center Lofts will be completed in 2023 and open to tenants in early 2024.