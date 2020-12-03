City council confirms ice rink in downtown Neenah, 2021 winter season

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City Council has agreed on adding an ice rink to the front lawn of Plexus Global Headquarters in Downtown Neenah.

Officials say a group of investors called the Neenah Gateway Plaza, led by John Bergstrom, will build the ice rink for between $4 and $5 million dollars and will operate the ice rink for the first 5 years with a possible extension to 15 years. After that, the city says they will take over the operation of the ice rink.

In addition, the city says the future name of the ice rink is The Plaza at Gateway Park and will be located in front of the downtown Plexus Corporation building.

The plans on building the ice rink were first disclosed in September when Mayor Dean Kaufert told Local 5 about it in an interview.

“[It will be] kind of a Rockefeller Center ice skating rink, where people are going to be able to ice skate, they’re going to be able to rent skates, there’ll be a small concession stand, warming house,” Mayor Kaufert described.

The Mayor also says when skating season ends they will be using the location for activities such as small outdoor concerts, organic farmers markets, and seating for art fairs.

Running the rink isn’t expected to be a major revenue-generator on its own, “It’s probably not a venture that you’re going to make a lot of money in, but it’s an amenity that puts Neenah on the map. We have the opportunity to really make this a unique destination for people from all over the state,” says the Mayor.

Officials hope to break ground in Fall 2020 and to complete the project in time for Winter 2021.