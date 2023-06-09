GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday night, Green Bay residents got a front row seat to observe how their Green Bay fire and police departments operate.

The city of Green Bay puts on a city hall academy for its citizens. It gives them an opportunity to get an inside look at how different city departments do things.

Thursday night, participants in the city hall academy got to see their fire and police departments in action. Officials created a mock operating-while-intoxicated crash scene near the police station. They then had officers and firefighters respond to the crash exactly how they would if it were the real thing.

Tarl Knight is one of about 20 people who is participating in the city hall academy.

“I think it’s everybody’s responsibility to get involved with their community and find out how it works so you can better it,” said Knight.

Knight and others had a chance to to ask questions to police officers and firefighters while the mock accident response took place. Participants said it was an eye-opening experience.

“I didn’t realize that people are that well trained to deal with an infinite amount of unknowns when people go out in the city to help the community,” said Knight.

City hall academy runs for eight weeks and participants get an inside look at several city departments including public works, water utility, the city’s clerks office, parks and recreation, and community/economic development/transit.

“Informed community involvement in public safety is absolutely critical, that’s a very important part of having a safe city,” said Green Bay police chief Chris Davis.

Davis and other Green Bay officials said that they hope the city hall academy experience gives citizens a better understanding of what they do and how closely their departments are intertwined.

“We want to show just the variety of work that we do, solving problems and saving lives and really making a difference in our communities,” said fire chief Matthew Knott.

“This has been a great experience and I really recommend it to everybody in the community,” said Knight.

