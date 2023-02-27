GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay was founded on February 27 in 1854, making today, the city’s 169th anniversary.

According to city officials, the city will mark the occasion by unveiling an exhibit on the second floor of City Hall.

The exhibit will reportedly focus on the founding of Green Bay including a timeline of the history of the city and details about buildings from 1854 that still stand tall today.

This is a great opportunity for members of the public to visit and learn a bit about Green Bay’s storied history. Mayor Eric Genrich

The City of Green Bay says the exhibit is open to the public and will be available to see during City Hall hours of operation from now through March 20. Mayor Genrich also says that parts of the exhibit will be shown online.

The public is encouraged to explore the rest of city hall which features pictures and maps from the 1800 and 1900s. After exploring city hall, the public can then take part in the many self-guided Historic Walking Tours around the city.

Green Bay’s bridges will be lit blue and green, the city’s official colors, as another way to honor the celebration.