(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s most populated city cracked Airbnb’s top ten summer destinations in the company’s latest summer release.

Airbnb released its 2023 summer highlights, and the company is expecting over 300 million guest arrivals. Since Airbnb’s inception, there have been 1.4 billion all-time guest arrivals.

The 2023 summer travel trends revealed that guests have already planned stays in over 72,000 cities and towns.

Below are the ten trending summer domestic destinations – search by US guests in Q1:

Louisville, Kentucky Laconia, New Hampshire Lexington, Kentucky Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Panama City, Florida Milwaukee, Wisconsin Surf City, New Jersey Bolivar Peninsula, Texas Kansas City, Missouri North Topsail Beach, North Carolina

Visit Milwaukee says the City cherishes its roots and visitors will see revitalized architecture throughout downtown and multiple summer festivals. Summerfest is held in Milwaukee and offers concerts across different dates.

Some of the highest-booked categories were beaches, amazing pools, trending, iconic cities and national parks.