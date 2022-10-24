WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single motorcycle crash at County Road P and Rusco road in the city of West Bend.

Initial investigation revealed the motorcycle was operated by a 35-year-old from West Bend and was traveling northbound on County Road P when he drive into a ditch.

The operator was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Froedtert in Wauwatosa by West Bend Fire and Rescue. The operator was later arrested for an OWI.

The second call was received around 8:45 p.m. for a crash at a roundabout near County Road NN and River Road, also in West Bend.

The caller came across the motorcycle crashed in the roundabout and when the first deputy arrived on the scene, they immediately began CPR.

Deputies believe the driver, a 55-year-old from the village of Germantown, hit the roundabout and was thrown from his motorcycle. The driver was also not wearing a helmet.

The driver was transported to Froedtert in Wauwatosa and his condition is not known at this time.

The third and final call came around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a crash at Scenic Drive East and Wheat Ridge Lane, also West Bend.

The caller came across the crash and did not witness it. Deputies report that the operator, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the vehicle after failing to negotiate a corner.

The operator was identified as a 47-year-old from West Bend and he was also transported to Froedtert Medical Center.

All three motorcycle accidents remain under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and deputies believe weather and road conditions do not appear to be a factor in any of the three crashes.