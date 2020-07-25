City leaders threatened after masking ordinance passed in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A day after a controversial masking ordinance was passed by Green Bay City Council, numerous city officials started receiving death threats. Now Green Bay Police are doing what they can to find those responsible.

Alder Bill Galvin says the debate leading up to the vote on a masking ordinance in Green Bay this week was often heated, with hundreds of emails from constituents sent his way.

“This is absolutely the most contacts I’ve had from citizens in over five years as an Alder,” said Galvin.

But it’s one email in particular that came into his inbox after he voted for the proposal that now has police involved.

“Kind of a rambling thing that went on for three or four paragraphs, talking about being a traitor, having to beg for forgiveness and being hung,” Galvin said.

But Galvin wasn’t the only one sent a threatening email.

“He went off on tyranny and liberty, God and all tyrants must die,” said Alder Randy Scannell, who was sent an email as well.

“It came across as a little unbalanced,” he said.

Along with other city council members, the mayor, city clerk and Police Chief Andrew Smith, who alerted all in a separate email, to take the threats seriously.

“I wanted to make sure all the alders were aware of it, so they could increase awareness and use appropriate action, take appropriate caution,” said Chief Smith. “Some of these threats are pretty graphic and certainly inappropriate.”

Chief Smith says his detectives are investigating the emails and are working with the FBI to try and locate those responsible; the person or persons who’ve threatened our elected officials.

“I’m more aware of my surroundings and the people I’m coming in contact with,” Galvin said.

“I just hope they are people venting, getting out of control and they regret it,” said Scannell.

Whose safety was threatened for just doing their job.

“There is no place in our society for making threats against people, especially against our elected officials,” Smith said.

Alder Scannell is the person who initially proposed the masking ordinance in Green Bay.