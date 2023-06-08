ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Algoma will welcome the passenger cruise ship Viking Polaris on June 16, giving residents a sight to see.

Algoma will be the only city in Wisconsin to host the Viking Polaris on June 16 during their Great Lakes Collection 15-day cruise touring all five of the Great Lakes.

Leaders from the city and the chamber are expected to welcome the captain at the Algoma City Marina upon arrival with various items representative of the area.

“Algoma is excited to welcome passengers and crew from the Viking Cruise ship as well as visitors from near and far who will come here to see the ship along our shores in Lake Michigan. We are thrilled and honored to be hosting the Viking cruise ships eight times in 2023,” states Rosemary Paladini, Executive Director of the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the pop-up welcome stand near the Algoma Marina to answer questions and share information about the great city.

Additional information regarding Algoma and cruise days can be found at https://visitalgomawi.com/experience-algoma-wi/.