APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton has announced the beginning of construction for its “Smart Streets Appleton,” also known as the College Avenue Lane Reconfiguration Project.

In a release from the City of Appleton, officials say the construction is set to begin on Monday, July 10, and is expected to be completed by mid-July with weather permitting.

The city says that during the construction period, College Avenue will remain open, however, traffic will be redirected to just one lane each in both directions. This will be specifically from Drew Street to Memorial Drive/Richmond Street.

“The College Avenue Lane Reconfiguration project will improve safety and access for everyone in our community. This project illustrates the three main priorities of Smart Streets Appleton: safety, access, and growth. We invite residents and visitors to come to explore the new College Avenue.” Danielle Block, City of Appleton Director of Public Works

Officials say the new roadway will feature two travel lanes, a center turn lane, and dedicated bike lanes, without suffering any loss of parking.

The City states the reconfiguration will help to enhance the outdoor experience, support local business, and create a more welcoming downtown area.

For further information and to get regular updates, the community is asked to click here.