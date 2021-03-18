City of Appleton awards design and engineering contract to renovate the public library

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A hot button topic in the City of Appleton is inching closer and closer to starting.

Appleton City Council has awarded the design and engineering contract to Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) for the Appleton Public Library site.

In November, the Common Council approved the 2021 Executive Budget and Service Plan which includes $2.4 million to renovate and reconstruct the library on its current site, instead of building a new one.

The building is 40 years old and at this time, safety and security are issues, according to the city. According to those with the city and library, the overall goal for the project is to create an inspiring and flexible space.

SOM is a nationwide business with the closest office being in Chicago.

The City received eleven proposals and after careful consideration by multiple groups, they unanimously chose SOM with the contract.

In a release, Dean Gazza, Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities Management said the firm had extensive experience and knowledge in library design, “In addition, they have significant experience in building re-use, equity and inclusion, sustainability, technology, operational efficiency, and many important key factors necessary for a successful library.”

Documents will now be drawn up and provided to construction companies to begin bidding on the construction service portion of the plan. The company that provides the lowest responsible bid will be awarded the contract to begin construction in 2022.

The City of Appleton’s budget projects at total project cost of $26.4 million over three years.