City of Appleton receives donation to preserve tennis courts thanks to M.A.T.C.H.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton has received a generous donation to try and preserve the tennis courts at their parks. M.A.T.C.H. – which stands for Making Appleton Tennis Courts Happen – presented a $14,000 check to the city Tuesday afternoon.

The organization’s mission is to restore neighborhood courts to good, playing conditions for everyone to enjoy.

“So now not only are we having additional tennis court programs for youth adults and our seniors, we have people now contributing to pickleball and youth lining on these same courts,” Mary Ann Goymerec tells Local 5. “So they’re being multi-used so we’re even including more people to become active.”

M.A.T.C.H. began ten years ago. For more on the organization, visit their Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES