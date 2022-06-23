A garage sale sign into the curb of a residential neighborhood. Helium balloons are blown by the wind. Copy Space.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton is reminding community members that rummage sale signs, advertising signs, political signs, items for sale signs, and any other private sign or flyer is not allowed on any public right-of-way.

According to officials, the public right-of-way areas include boulevards, otherwise known as the medians in the roadway, and roundabouts. Another public right-of-way is terraces or the areas between sidewalks and roadways.

Signs are also prohibited on utility poles and any city-owned traffic control box or supported structure. Signage is also not allowed on any tree in a public right-of-way.

However, officials say that holding a sign in a public right-of-way is allowed if you’re in an area that you legally can be and not obstructing any other pedestrians or traffic. You must physically be holding a sign, otherwise, it can be considered in violation of city policy.

The City of Appleton is also asking the community to avoid excessive levels of visual clutter or distraction that are potentially harmful to traffic and pedestrian safety.

Any sign left on public right-of-way areas may be contraband or abandoned property and may be removed and disposed of. The person(s) who placed or are responsible for the sign could be fined up to $326.50 per violation.