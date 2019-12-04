City of Appleton searching for members to join Climate Change Committee

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The city council recently approved a task force aimed at tackling climate change “to study ways in which we can address climate change by reducing waste and embracing alternative processes to reduce our carbon footprint as an organization and as a community,” according to the city’s website.

“This is very quickly becoming a topic all across the globe, with a greater sense of urgency to look at ways to mitigate or address the change in climate,” said Mayor Tim Hanna during his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning. “There were people on our council that thought, ‘we should be looking at that, what can we do locally?'”

Hanna added that we’ve seen some significant weather events just this year alone, including a record amount of rainfall and flooding throughout the area.

“This causes issues in the local community,” Hanna continued. “You want to make sure that you’re prepared. This is really about thinking ahead. What are the things we can do that are practical, that make sense for us, that we can afford to do?”

Hanna went on to say that he’s looking for members to join the committee to come up with ideas to address climate change. Those interested in joining can apply here.

“The facts are the facts,” Hanna said. “Climate change is an issue that can impact us personally, it can impact us locally; so what are the things that we can do that we can be prepared for?”

When asked about residents who may feel that climate change is not a major issue and that the committee is a waste of government spending, Hanna reiterated that it’s all about being ready.

“The debate is, ‘whose fault is it?’ I don’t even want to have that debate,” Hanna said. “On a local level, we need to be prepared.”

Hanna referenced a storm in 2001 where a information was used to address issues from happening in the future.

“We used the data we gathered after that storm to tell us, ‘which parts of the city are more vulnerable to flooding?’ And we’ve had a plan ever since and have picked off these areas one by one by one with projects. That’s what local government can do.”

