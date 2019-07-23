City of Appleton traffic cams show storm moving in, damage

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The City of Appleton shared traffic camera footage of the storm moving through the area Saturday on their Twitter page.

(Some mobile app users may be having difficulties viewing the videos below. To see all of them, click here.)

City of Appleton Twitter Page

Footage from Ballard and Northland show a street light being ripped down and swinging from a wire.

Construction barrels can be seen flying through the intersection of Calumet and Eisenhower.

The camera at College and Durkee show vendors at the Farmer’s Market working to clean up as strong winds fight back.

Another angle of the Farmer’s Market at College and Morrison show tents being toss by the winds.

Video from the camera at Conkey and Northland show a tree crash to the ground.

Porta potties can be seen sliding across the road and tipping over in video from Oneida and Soldier.

Fortunately, the city says nobody was hurt during these storms.