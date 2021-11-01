City of Appleton unveils Lundgaard Park Master Plans

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Parks Department has put pen to paper and presented a master plan to the City Council of the ideas for Lundgarrd Park.

Tom Flick, the Deputy Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities Management, said, “In 2022 we’ll be designing the facility. So that will get a little more into rentals and the exact space and materials selected.”

The park will be full of opportunities for families and individuals to come and enjoy.

“In the master plan we have it in there for an all-inclusive ADA accessible playground with rubberized pour in place surfacing,” said Flick. “We’ll have a very large pavilion that will have a kitchen servery included in it.”

The park will also be home to pickleball and basketball courts, cornhole games, and a memorial to all four Appleton firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Chairperson of the Parks and Recreation Committee, Joe Martin, said it is an important thing to do.

“I think that is a true way of honoring them and it will be here for our time on earth,” said Martin.

The Parks Department says they still working out funding but will welcome donations when the time comes. You can view the full master plan below.