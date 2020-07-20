City of Brillion considering contracting with County Sheriffs for law enforcement to save money

BRILLION, Wis.(WFRV)- The City of Brillion, is considering a plan that would do away with the city Police Department and contract law enforcement jurisdiction to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department. According to mayor Mel Edinger, this move would save the city some money, that is needed for other areas of the city.

Edinger did not have exact numbers on the idea, but did say that the city is in need of a new Emergency Services Building because the current one is out of date. “We are looking at, actually really do need a new emergency services building. The one we have is not adequate from fire, and police and ambulance need a new facility and it’s going to cost millions of dollars to do it,” said Edinger.

The next step in this process is obtaining an official proposal from the County. Then that proposal would be taken to the City Council for an official vote. The public can offer their opinion on the topic during any of the council meetings held at City Hall.