FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

City of Brillion considering contracting with County Sheriffs for law enforcement to save money

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRILLION, Wis.(WFRV)- The City of Brillion, is considering a plan that would do away with the city Police Department and contract law enforcement jurisdiction to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department. According to mayor Mel Edinger, this move would save the city some money, that is needed for other areas of the city.

Edinger did not have exact numbers on the idea, but did say that the city is in need of a new Emergency Services Building because the current one is out of date. “We are looking at, actually really do need a new emergency services building. The one we have is not adequate from fire, and police and ambulance need a new facility and it’s going to cost millions of dollars to do it,” said Edinger.

The next step in this process is obtaining an official proposal from the County. Then that proposal would be taken to the City Council for an official vote. The public can offer their opinion on the topic during any of the council meetings held at City Hall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin