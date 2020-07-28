GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

City of De Pere launches 'Community Equity and Inclusion Survey' to determine next steps

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of De Pere is seeking input from residents on racial justice, inclusivity, and equity within its city.

De Pere officials announced they will be launching an online survey ‘Community Equity and Inclusion Survey’ in an effort to proactively gain feedback and foster new ideas regarding racial justice, inclusivity, and equity.

Officials said residents of all backgrounds will have the option to complete the survey anonymously and will be asked about issues such as safety, fairness, respect, and how welcome they feel inside of their communities.

De Pere Mayor James Boyd shared, “We want to have difficult and tough conversations. We want progress, and this survey is just one step – an important one – on a journey for our community to reach out, listen and make genuine strides toward improving the lives of everyone living in De Pere. We want everyone to take part in this, and our hope and goal is especially to get marginalized people to participate.”

Mayor Boyd continued, “An empowering survey like this gives everyone a chance to answer anonymously within five minutes, and we’re hoping residents of all backgrounds utilize this quick, safe and equitable way to express their important opinions on this very important topic.”

City officials added the deadline to participate in the survey is August 27. From there, City leadership said they will evaluate the feedback received, and determine what steps to take next.

De Pere’s Community Equity and Inclusion Survey can be found here.

