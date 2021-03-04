City of Green Bay and the Oneida Nation enter into a decade long intergovernmental agreement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) After five years without one, the City of Green Bay and the Oneida Nation have entered into a decade long intergovernmental agreement. Kris Schuller reports both sides hope this new partnership will lead to a better long-term relationship.

After a year of discussions a new working partnership comes to life, as Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill, sign a cooperative governance agreement – reached between the two.

“Our good governance agreement with the City of Green Bay is a step toward strengthening our ability to work together,” said Hill.

“I think this is a great day for the City of Green Bay, a great day for the Oneida Nation,” said Genrich.

Under the agreement Oneida will make annual payments for city services like garbage pickup and infrastructure improvements on reservation land that overlaps Green Bay’s boundaries;

over $322,000 for 2021, $525,000 starting 2022 and $575,000 starting 2026.

“What we have before us today, what we just signed is a really good thing for the citizens of the City of Green Bay and for Oneida members,” Genrich said.

In exchange the city agrees not to challenge the tribes right to move original reservation land into a federal trust; a process used by the tribe since the 90s to reclaim 23,000 acres of mostly rural land.

“It’s been a long-standing vision and mission of Oneida Nation to protect our people and our resources, which includes the land,” Hill said.

“It’s important to recognize that this agreement is a real two-way street, that recognizes those benefits that are accrued on either side of the agreement,” said Genrich.

A document that helps shape this relationship going forward forged by two men looking for a fresh start.

“The Oneida people are our friends and neighbors, the Oneida Nation is sovereign,” said Genrich.

“Working with Mayor Genrich I guess has been a breath of fresh air,” said HIll.

Under the agreement the tribe is also making a one-time payment of $150,000 to Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.