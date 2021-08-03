City of Green Bay announce bus route detours during Saturday Farmers’ Market

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The City of Green Bay announces on Tuesday, August 3, of detours for the Saturday Farmers’ Market.

These detours will be along Route 6 starting August 7, until Saturday, October 30.

Officials say the bus route 6, Red Line, Detour will be from 7:45 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. If the Saturday Farmers’ Market is ever canceled, the bus route will proceed as normal.

Sources say that this detour is also subjected to weather changes as they become apparent. No additional information was released at this time.