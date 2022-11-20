GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced when the Mason Street Bridge will close for maintenance.

Officials say that the Donald A. Tilleman Bridge, also known as the Mason Street Bridge, will temporarily close on Tuesday for its annual fall cleaning and maintenance.

The bridge will close between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on November 22. It will be closed east of the Fox River on East Mason Street at South Monroe Avenue, and west of the Fox River on West Mason Street at South Ashland Avenue.

The detour provided by officials is on South Ashland Avenue, Walnut Street, and South Monroe Avenue.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained, and all closures, detours, and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.