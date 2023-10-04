GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay averages more than 100 rat complaints per year, and so far in 2023, they’ve had more than 70.

Alderman Brian Johnson hopes that by hiring an inspector, they’ll be able to get control of the situation.

“I think the biggest thing that we did is we hired an inspector about a year ago,” said Johnson. “It was something I requested after receiving a number of complaints in my district.”

Johnson continued to say the council unanimously supported the idea, and it’s about being proactive while addressing the problem.

Additionally, Johnson says the city intends to prevent the spread of pests.

“It’s kind of impractical to suggest that we can get rid of every single rat, but we want to keep the population under control so that it doesn’t create a health hazard here,” concluded Johnson.

If you or someone you know has seen a rat in or near your residence, you are asked to call the City of Green Bay for an inspection.